Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 97,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,022. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

