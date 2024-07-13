DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Up 73.1%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 73.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

DATATRAK International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.