Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,716,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.