Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

DELT stock opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. Deltic Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.87. The company has a market cap of £9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

