Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Deltic Energy Stock Down 3.8 %
DELT stock opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. Deltic Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.87. The company has a market cap of £9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
