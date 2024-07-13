Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,703 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 340,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

