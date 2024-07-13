Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth $7,384,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.25. 65,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,261. The firm has a market cap of $489.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.18. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

