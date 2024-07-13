Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €40.47 ($43.99) and last traded at €40.30 ($43.80). 1,265,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.97 ($43.45).

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

