DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Up 176.0% in June

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFILF remained flat at $1.88 on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

