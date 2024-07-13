Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $125,474,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 656,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.16. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $179.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.