Digital Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,697 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,004 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $160.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

