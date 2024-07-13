Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 3,004 call options.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.35. 1,284,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $160.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

