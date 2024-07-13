Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 3,004 call options.
Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.35. 1,284,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $160.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
