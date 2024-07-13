Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 962,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 557,979 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,212,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,452,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

