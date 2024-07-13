Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
Dino Polska stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.
About Dino Polska
