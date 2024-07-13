Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Dino Polska stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

