Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Disco Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of DSCSY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.68. 62,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,496. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.37 million. Disco had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.