DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in June

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $66.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. DKSH has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $66.87.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.