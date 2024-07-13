DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in June

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $66.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. DKSH has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $66.87.
DKSH Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DKSH
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.