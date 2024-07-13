Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $15.97 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and $404.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00118816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,099,016,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

