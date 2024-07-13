Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 2.4%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.61. 1,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

