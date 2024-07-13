Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 2.4%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.61. 1,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.
Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.