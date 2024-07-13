DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. 1,731,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

