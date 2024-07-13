Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.71.

NYSE DY opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,679,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

