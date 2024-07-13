Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,506,000 after purchasing an additional 187,311 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,039. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

