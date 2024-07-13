E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $13.72. E.On shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2,223 shares traded.
E.On Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
