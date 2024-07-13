eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 789.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,761 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of eBay worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in eBay by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 515,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

