eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Financial Review

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $159.36 million 3.12 $7.10 million $2.28 38.41 eBay $10.11 billion 2.69 $2.77 billion $5.02 10.79

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 7.79% 62.26% 7.20% eBay 25.97% 29.11% 8.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sezzle and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of Sezzle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Sezzle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sezzle and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 2 1 3.33 eBay 1 11 8 0 2.35

Sezzle currently has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. eBay has a consensus target price of $53.85, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Sezzle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than eBay.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

