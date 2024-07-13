Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Purchases £16,150.85 in Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Derek McAllan acquired 323,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £16,150.85 ($20,687.65).

Eden Research Stock Performance

EDEN stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. Eden Research plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.03.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

