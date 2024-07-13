Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $730.78

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.78 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 744.45 ($9.54). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.53), with a volume of 224,221 shares.
Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 731.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.73.
Edinburgh Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,076.92%.
Insider Transactions at Edinburgh Investment
Edinburgh Investment Company Profile
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.
