Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $730.78

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.78 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 744.45 ($9.54). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.53), with a volume of 224,221 shares.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 731.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.73.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,076.92%.

Insider Transactions at Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 2,720 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,883.20 ($25,468.43). Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.