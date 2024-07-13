EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in June

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock remained flat at $40.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $51.02.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.