EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in June

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock remained flat at $40.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

