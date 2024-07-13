Electronic Arts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,899 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average daily volume of 3,404 call options.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,356. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,725. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

