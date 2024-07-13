Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) versus Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50

Profitability

Ispire Technology has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.57%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.98 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -32.38

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

