Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.53

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.53 and last traded at C$25.34, with a volume of 31256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

