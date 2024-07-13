EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.45. 294,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,618. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.28. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.