Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.717 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.80. The company has a market cap of C$13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMA. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMA

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.