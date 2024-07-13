Empire (EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.48 billion.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

