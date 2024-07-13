Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 3,217 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 214.1% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

