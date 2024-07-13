Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 140.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 91,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

