Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 341.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.6% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

