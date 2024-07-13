Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,159,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loews by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Loews by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,658,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Loews by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 283,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 138,693 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

