Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

