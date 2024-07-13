Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

