Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.13 and a 200 day moving average of $265.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

