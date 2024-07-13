Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $211,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 235.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

