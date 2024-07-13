Empirical Finance LLC Has $291,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $233.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

