Empirical Finance LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 277.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 261.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 253,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 183,490 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Revvity by 243.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

