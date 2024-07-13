Empirical Finance LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.