Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 32,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.57%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

