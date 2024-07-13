Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,127 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

