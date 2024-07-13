Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,423 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after buying an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

