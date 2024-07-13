Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.97. 236,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

