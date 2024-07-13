Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $228.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

