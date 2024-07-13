Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. 501,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,549. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0692 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

