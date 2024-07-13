Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $3,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

